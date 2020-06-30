UrduPoint.com
CCOE Reviews Electricity Situation In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:01 AM

CCOE reviews electricity situation in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) met here on Monday and reviewed the electricity demand and supply situation in Karachi and the steps being taken to address electricity shortages.

A special meeting of the committee was held under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar.

Chief Executive Officer of KE informed the meeting that the KE system faced electricity shortage which varied from 600 MW early next week to around 150 MW a day earlier. He explained the measures being taken by the company to overcome the shortages.

The Ministry of Power informed the meeting that all possible assistance was being provided to KE to make sure that sufficient supply of electricity was available to the people of Karachi.

The Minister for Planning said the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders in relation to supply of electricity to Karachi should be clear to everyone, which should form the basis for accountability in case of failures.

The committee decided to set up a committee under SAPM Shahzad Qasim on Mineral Resources, to ascertain the reasons, including the fuel supply chain related issues, which led to the present electricity crisis in Karachi.

The CCOE directed the Ministry of Energy to maintain regular liaison with K-Electric with regard to Karachi's future power requirements and to make sure that such situation does not arise in future.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Advisor Finance Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim and officials of various divisions.

