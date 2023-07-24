Open Menu

CCoIGCT Approves G2G Agreement Between UAE And Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM

The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Monday approved G2G draft framework agreement between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan for the ratification of the Federal Cabinet

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired, said a press release issued here.

The agreement will be signed between the governments of the UAE and Pakistan.

The CCoIGCT considered summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding G2G agreement between the Governments of UAE & Pakistan on Cooperation for the Development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf at Karachi Port under Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act, 2022.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary Commerce and other senior officers attended the meeting.

