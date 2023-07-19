CCoIGCT considers summary concerning G2G accord between UAE , Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Wednesday considered summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding G2G agreement between the Governments of UAE and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Wednesday considered summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding G2G agreement between the Governments of UAE and Pakistan.

The Committee considered the summary of the Ministry regarding G2G agreement between the two countries on Cooperation for the Development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) under Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act, 2022, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Committee.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary Commerce and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Committee after detailed discussion, allowed negotiations on Framework Agreement and constituted a committee comprised of the Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary Maritime Affairs, representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance to negotiate the draft framework agreement with the Government of UAE.