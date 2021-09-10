UrduPoint.com

CCoP Approves Highest Bid Of Rs 1.96 Bn For Privatization Of Services International Hotel Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:38 PM

CCoP approves highest bid of Rs 1.96 bn for privatization of Services International Hotel Lahore

The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) Friday approved the summary tabled by the Privatization Commission Board, recommending the highest bid of about Rs 1.96 billion received after auction proceedings for privatization of Services International Hotel, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) Friday approved the summary tabled by the Privatization Commission Board, recommending the highest bid of about Rs 1.96 billion received after auction proceedings for privatization of Services International Hotel, Lahore.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, presided over the meeting that was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Secretaries, Chairman SECP and other senior officers.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood joined the meeting through a video link.

Moreover, the Secretary Privatization Commission board updated the participants about the actions being taken to privatize or restructure entities with respective timelines.

The Finance Minister directed to accelerate the whole process with due diligence in order to bring efficiency into the public sector.

He further stated that the government was firmly committed to the reform agenda focusing on improving the functions of the State-owned Enterprises to make them profitable and sustainable.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Asad Umar Shaukat Tarin Muhammad Mian Soomro Hotel Commerce Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to ..

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to isolate it

18 minutes ago
 One killed, one injured in Fatehjang Interchange f ..

One killed, one injured in Fatehjang Interchange firing incident

1 minute ago
 Art exhibition: trainee students showcase art work ..

Art exhibition: trainee students showcase art work

1 minute ago
 Water recedes Nullah Leh; all operational wings st ..

Water recedes Nullah Leh; all operational wings still at high alert

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister KP unveils logos, trophy of KP Nati ..

Chief Minister KP unveils logos, trophy of KP National Hockey League-2021

1 minute ago
 US Flags 44 Afghan Evacuees as Potential Security ..

US Flags 44 Afghan Evacuees as Potential Security Threats - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.