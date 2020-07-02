UrduPoint.com
CCoP Directs To Appoint FA For Roosevelt Hotel New York Transactions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:04 PM

The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) Thursday directed for appointing Financial Adviser (FA) to start the process for the transaction of Roosevelt Hotel New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) Thursday directed for appointing Financial Adviser (FA) to start the process for the transaction of Roosevelt Hotel New York.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the CCoP meeting, which reviewed one point agenda on the Privatization of Roosevelt Hotel (Manhattan, New York) asset owned by PIA-Investment Limited, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

According to press statement, as requested by the Aviation Division, CCoP decided to de-notify the Roosevelt Task Force formed earlier under the chairmanship of Minister for Privatization for framing Terms of Reference for leasing the Roosevelt's site for setting up a joint venture project.

CCoP also directed PC to hire a financial adviser to start the process for the transaction in the light of the report of Ms Deloitte from July 2019 which recommended "that the highest and best use of the Roosevelt Hotel Property is to redevelop the site into a mixed use (through Joint Venture) of primarily office tower over retail and condominium".

The statement added that it was also directed that Ms Deloitte would update its study on the hotel transaction in the next 4 weeks and the same shall be shared with the CCoP.

