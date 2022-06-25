UrduPoint.com

CCoP Forms Committee For Early Resolution Of Issues In NPPMCL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 12:25 AM

CCoP forms committee for early resolution of issues in NPPMCL

The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) Friday constituted a sub-committee for immediate resolution of bottlenecks in National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL)-the owner of two RLNG power plants in Balloki and Haveli Bahadur Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) Friday constituted a sub-committee for immediate resolution of bottlenecks in National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL)-the owner of two RLNG power plants in Balloki and Haveli Bahadur Shah.

The committee would comprise of Minister of Power, Chairman Private Commission, Secretaries of Power, Petroleum and Privatization, Additional Secretary Finance Division and CEO NPPMCL.

The CCoP was apprised of the ongoing effort to recapitalize NPPMCL, the owner of earlier, the Commission arranged bids of Rs. 102 billion from a local syndicate of banks for NPPMCL which will release GOP funding and is currently working actively with relevant ministries to fulfill conditions precedent necessary for financial close.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail chaired the inaugural meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP).

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Privatization Abid Hussain Bhayo, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Advisor to the PM on Establishment Ahad Cheema, Chairman Privatisation Commission Saleem Ahmad, Federal Secretaries, and senior officials of relevant ministries.

Chairman Privatization Commission (PC) presented the road map for current privatization programme for reaffirmation by newly constituted CCoP. .

He presented government's plans for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSMC). The plan focuses on revival through significant foreign direct investment and technology transfer generating significant employment opportunities for qualified workers.

The committee was apprised of a recent successful due diligence visit by a team of BaoSteel, the world's largest steel producer. .

BaoSteel manufacturers 180 million tons of steel per annum and is one of four interested parties and plans to increase capacity of PSMC to 3 mtpa.

CCoP unanimously welcomed the prospect of PSMC revival, entailing commercial leasing of 1229 acres of land and jetty, and directed ministries of Industries & Production, Energy and Maritime to work with PC to remove all bottlenecks expeditiously.

Furthermore, Chairman PC tabled a summary on private sector participation in management of DISCOs.

CCoP agreed that this is a critical area of focus and directed PC to take one DISCO at a time to pursue a concessional arrangement focused on enhancing their financial viability and service quality. Additionally, transfer of DISCOs to provinces was also deliberated.

Minister of Finance apprised the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) of foreign government interest in investing in Pakistan.

CCoP deliberated the modalities for negotiated Government to Government (G2G) commercial transactions and decided that it is not the domain of Privatisation Commission.

The CCoP directed Ministry of Finance to formulate the proposal for structured transactions in coordination with relevant ministries for consideration of the Cabinet.

The CCoP decided to reconvene and conduct further review of the privatization programme which is a high priority under current economic situation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World Technology Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Privatisation Rana SanaUllah Company Visit Road All From Government Cabinet Ahad Cheema Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

US passes first major gun bill in decades

US passes first major gun bill in decades

29 seconds ago
 LWMC prepares Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

LWMC prepares Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

30 seconds ago
 Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU, demandi ..

Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU, demanding reforms

31 seconds ago
 Goat mela held at University of Agriculture Faisal ..

Goat mela held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

35 seconds ago
 Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

26 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissol ..

Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissolution of market committees

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.