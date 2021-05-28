UrduPoint.com
CCoP Reviews Progress On Privatization Of NPPMCL

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:34 PM

The Sub-Committee of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) on Friday has reviewed the progress on the privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL).

The CCOP also evaluate the important decisions taken at the level of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), CCoP and Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC).

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, chaired the meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) through a video link here at the Finance Division, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here.

Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro, Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Power Tabish Gauhar, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and SAPM on Finance and Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood participated in the meeting along with the secretaries of Power, Petroleum and Privatization Divisions.

The participants briefed the Finance Minister that the progress on the matters with the IPPs has boosted the investors' confidence; there is also a significant development on the matters which have to be decided among the different government entities, Ministries and provincial governments.

The Finance Minister directed all the relevant stakeholders to meet during the next week for sharing progress on the respective tasks assigned to them to take the transaction to its final phase.

