CCOP Reviews Transaction Structure For Revival Of PSMC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) on Tuesday examined the substantive arguments for proceeding further with reference to the transaction structure for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) on Tuesday examined the substantive arguments for proceeding further with reference to the transaction structure for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC). Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) held at the Finance Division, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here.

The meeting approved the proposal to issue the scheme of Arrangement as requested by PC and approved by PC board.

The Finance Minister urged the Privatization Commission to expedite the process of soliciting Expression of Interest (EOI) and try to close the transaction at the earliest.

The Finance Minister appreciated the efforts of all concerned Ministries / Departments for their valuable contribution in the revival of PSMC.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Khusro Bakhtyar, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Federal Minister for Privatization, Mian Muhammad Soomro, Federal Secretaries, Chairman SECP and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Secretary privatization Commission briefed the Committee about the progress made with reference to the decisions taken during the last meeting of CCOP held in June, 2021.

