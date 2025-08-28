Open Menu

CCoSOEs Approves Reconstitution Of NESPAK Board Of Directors

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:04 PM

The Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) on Thursday approved the reconstitution of the board of directors of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK)

The committee met under the chairmanship of the Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, said a news release.

The committee considered a single-point agenda regarding the reconstitution of the board of directors of NESPAK. On the recommendation of the Board Nomination Committee, made in compliance with the provisions of the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023, the committee approved the panel comprising Javaid Aslam, Muhammad Ali, Pir Saad Ahsanuddin, Omar Hassan and Shahana Ahmad Ali, in view of their strong professional credentials and relevant expertise.

The committee further observed that, given the significance and urgency attached to the constitution of Boards of Directors of SOEs, the selection and scrutiny of nominations must be undertaken in a timely and coordinated manner by the concerned departments and agencies so as to avoid inordinate delays in the process.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the concerned ministries, departments and regulatory institutions.

