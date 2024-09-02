CCoSOEs Deliberates On Management, Strategic Direction Of Key SOEs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) that focused on various critical issues related to the management and strategic direction of key SOEs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) that focused on various critical issues related to the management and strategic direction of key SOEs.
The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Housing & Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, SBP Governor, SECP Chairman, TCP Chairman, PQA Chairman, federal secretaries, and other senior officers from the relevant ministries and divisions, a news release said.
The committee discussed a summary of the Ministry of Commerce regarding the plan to reinvigorate the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).
It was decided that given the peculiar nature of the entity, TCP may be categorized as an essential SOE under the SOEs Policy, 2023.
It was further decided that a detailed financial plan of the entity should be prepared, which should address the question of settlement of its liabilities.
The committee also considered and approved a summary of the Finance Division regarding the appointment of two Independent Directors on the Board of the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of Pakistan.
It endorsed the appointments of Ayesha Aziz and Imran Maqbool as Independent Directors on EXIM Bank's Board, in accordance with Section 17 of the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Act, 2022.
Besides, the committee discussed a summary of Ministry of Industries and Production and categorized SMEDA (Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority) as Essential SOE in the light of Para-11 of SOEs Policy.
It also deliberated on a summary from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding the appointment of Independent Directors to the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and recommended the matter to the federal cabinet.
The committee also approved a proposal of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to declare the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) as a Strategic SOE under Para-9 (a) of Chapter-3 of the SOEs Ownership and Management Policy, 2023. Moreover, it was decided that the option increased private shareholding in PNSC may also be explored.
The reconstitution of the Board of Trustees of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for the term 2024-2026 was also discussed based on a summary from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. The committee approved the proposal of the Ministry and recommended the same for approval of the cabinet.
Recent Stories
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendan ..
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progre ..
Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza
Senate refers nine Bills to committees amid three Bills withdrawn
NA passes four bills
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves
More Stories From Business
-
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation29 minutes ago
-
Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics2 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer assures stable sugar prices amid surplus stock2 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan ambassador, Abdul Aleem Khan discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
Industries Dept asked to establish linkage of GTVCs with trading bodies2 hours ago
-
Business Forum to clean sweep chamber’s election: Ilyas Bilour2 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews ongoing PSDP projects in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC4 hours ago
-
Mutton shops sealed over profiteering5 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lauds UN cooperation5 hours ago
-
Finance Minister holds review meeting with Pak-Kuwait Investment Company5 hours ago
-
Ahsan suggests holding int’l summit to establish strong S&T, economic development linkage5 hours ago