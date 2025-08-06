CCoSOEs Pushes For Timely SOE Appointments, Approves New Board Nominations
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) underscored the need for timely and streamlined board appointments across state-owned entities (SOEs) while approving a series of key nominations and board reconstitutions during a meeting held here on Wednesday.
The meeting of the cabinet committee was chaired virtually by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, while among others it was attended by Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada; Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan; Chairman SECP, federal secretaries, and senior officials from relevant ministries and government departments.
According to press release issued by finance ministry, the cabinet committee approved a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce for filling vacant positions on the Board of Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).
The Committee endorsed the nomination of Aasim Aziz Siddiqi as Chairman of the Board of TCP, Ayesha Aziz as Independent Director, and Shoaib Mir Memon as Chairman of the Board of Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited (PRCL).
The Committee further advised the relevant ministries, including the Finance Division, to review and streamline the appointment process for board positions in state-owned enterprises. It recommended initiating the process well in advance of the incumbents' retirement to avoid administrative delays and ensure continuity.
The Committee also approved the appointment of three ex-officio members to the Board of Directors of Postal Life Insurance Company Ltd, as proposed by the Ministry of Communications.
The Ministry was directed to submit a summary for the nomination of the Chairman of the Board from among the four independent directors already serving, in order to make the Board functional and enable decisive progress on the entity’s restructuring and potential winding-up, as it remains on the privatization list.
Additionally, the Cabinet Committee reviewed a proposal from the Ministry of Industries and Production regarding the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).
The Committee approved a panel of six private sector members for appointment as independent directors, including Mr. Saif Ali Rastgar (Punjab), Mashood Khan (Sindh), Osman Saifullah Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Israr Khan Kakar (Balochistan), Ms. Aasia Saail Khan (representing women), and Dr. Syed Zahoor Hassan (development sector).
The meeting concluded with a briefing by the Ministry of Science and Technology on the restructuring and renaming of the Scientific and Technological Development Corporation of Pakistan as the Indigenous Research and Development Agency (IRADA), in line with a prior decision of the Committee.
The Chair appreciated the reform initiative, noting that the objective of the restructuring was to enhance the organization’s effectiveness, and expressed hope that IRADA would fulfill its envisioned mandate and contribute meaningfully to the national innovation ecosystem.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC3 hours ago
-
Exports jump 17% in July; Khurram lauds solid start1 hour ago
-
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation4 hours ago
-
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held4 hours ago
-
Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda4 hours ago
-
Pakistan ryes castor cultivation as high-value export crop: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) panel chief highlights Sialkot traders’ concerns4 hours ago
-
JICA delegation reaches Faisalabad for new collaborations with WASA4 hours ago
-
ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports7 hours ago
-
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar7 hours ago
-
Long-term investment policy essential to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential7 hours ago
-
Financial literacy imperative to help youth to grow their startups: experts8 hours ago