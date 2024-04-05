CCP Aims To Propose Digital Competition Bill For Pakistani Market
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched a “Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services in Pakistan”
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched a “Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services in Pakistan.”
According to CCP press statement issued here, the study aims to understand the impact of digital markets and services on competition, economic growth, and employment opportunities.
It will make policy recommendations to help the government ensure global regulatory harmonization.
At the end of this research study, CCP aims to propose a draft bill on digital markets. Other countries such as Russia, the UK, the USA, and India have already done so to regulate their markets.
Pakistan's shift towards digital markets necessitates proactive policies to promote competition. This requires establishing and enforcing clear rules to prevent anti-competitive behaviour by major digital platforms and service providers.
Digitalization has not only created new markets but also transformed existing ones, changing the nature of competition. The study will analyze the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital economy for competition. It aims to suggest pro-competition policies that account for the unique dynamics of these markets.
The emergence of a few powerful platforms, the centrality of data (both personal and organizational), and the use of algorithms have given rise to significant competition concerns. The digital economy has also introduced novel practices that may not fit neatly into existing types of abuse, necessitating a debate about appropriate legal remedies.
Efforts to enhance consumer data portability, adopt open standards, and share data with competitors will benefit consumers and foster competition in Pakistan's digital ecosystem, the statement added.
Recent Stories
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque Country crash
Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-Wida, Youm Al-Quds
More Stories From Business
-
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 202413 minutes ago
-
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data12 minutes ago
-
US hiring blows past expectations in March12 minutes ago
-
CRD seeks action against multinational tobacco companies over alleged tax violation2 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal visits 'SLIC Cutting-Edge Data Management Center'2 hours ago
-
Banks must prioritise its lending to SME sector to support PM's vision of sustainable economy2 hours ago
-
Commerce minister joins NPC ,gala festival3 hours ago
-
Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data4 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency4 hours ago
-
EU vows $290mn for Armenia amid tensions with Russia5 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank6 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.900 to Rs240,200 per tola8 hours ago