Open Menu

CCP Aims To Propose Digital Competition Bill For Pakistani Market

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched a “Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services in Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched a “Competition Assessment of Digital Markets and Digital Services in Pakistan.”

According to CCP press statement issued here, the study aims to understand the impact of digital markets and services on competition, economic growth, and employment opportunities.

It will make policy recommendations to help the government ensure global regulatory harmonization.

At the end of this research study, CCP aims to propose a draft bill on digital markets. Other countries such as Russia, the UK, the USA, and India have already done so to regulate their markets.

Pakistan's shift towards digital markets necessitates proactive policies to promote competition. This requires establishing and enforcing clear rules to prevent anti-competitive behaviour by major digital platforms and service providers.

Digitalization has not only created new markets but also transformed existing ones, changing the nature of competition. The study will analyze the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital economy for competition. It aims to suggest pro-competition policies that account for the unique dynamics of these markets.

The emergence of a few powerful platforms, the centrality of data (both personal and organizational), and the use of algorithms have given rise to significant competition concerns. The digital economy has also introduced novel practices that may not fit neatly into existing types of abuse, necessitating a debate about appropriate legal remedies.

Efforts to enhance consumer data portability, adopt open standards, and share data with competitors will benefit consumers and foster competition in Pakistan's digital ecosystem, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Russia United Kingdom May Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market Government Share Employment

Recent Stories

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal

5 minutes ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

13 minutes ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

10 minutes ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

10 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

10 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

34 minutes ago
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

2 minutes ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

2 minutes ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

3 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

12 minutes ago
 Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque ..

Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque Country crash

36 seconds ago
 Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-W ..

Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-Wida, Youm Al-Quds

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Business