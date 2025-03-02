Open Menu

CCP All Set For Groundbreaking Of Head Office Building

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

CCP all set for groundbreaking of head office building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is set to mark a historic milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of its new head office building.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, will be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, said a new release.

The event will bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, federal secretaries, representatives from the business community and regulatory authorities.

The new CCP headquarters will be a state-of-the-art, smart building with modern technology, energy-efficient systems, and green spaces. It will enhance operational efficiency, provide a better working environment, and significantly cut rental costs, strengthening the Commission’s financial position. The secure and sustainable facility will also accommodate a larger workforce.

Emphasizing the significance of this milestone, Chairman CCP, Dr. Kabir Sidhu, said, “This building is more than just bricks and mortar; it symbolizes a financially stable CCP. After construction of the head office, we will expand our presence in major cities across the country.”

In 2024, CCP imposed Rs. 275 million in penalties for cartelization, collusion, and deceptive marketing, recovered PKR 100 million, resolved 73 court cases, and issued 32 show-cause notices across fertilizer, real estate, education, public procurement, and pharmaceuticals. It launched seven new inquiries into transportation, telecom, construction, and FMCG. The Commission also operationalized its Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), identifying over almost 200 instances of anti-competitive practices through advanced data analysis.

The Commission is also carrying out research in key sectors, reviewing its legal and regulatory framework to facilitate market’s growth and its dynamics.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

11 minutes ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

41 minutes ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

56 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

1 hour ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

1 hour ago
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

2 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

2 hours ago
 Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million ..

Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on buildi ..

Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits

2 hours ago
 Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business