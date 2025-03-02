CCP all set for groundbreaking of head office building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is set to mark a historic milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of its new head office building.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, will be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, said a new release.

The event will bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, federal secretaries, representatives from the business community and regulatory authorities.

The new CCP headquarters will be a state-of-the-art, smart building with modern technology, energy-efficient systems, and green spaces. It will enhance operational efficiency, provide a better working environment, and significantly cut rental costs, strengthening the Commission’s financial position. The secure and sustainable facility will also accommodate a larger workforce.

Emphasizing the significance of this milestone, Chairman CCP, Dr. Kabir Sidhu, said, “This building is more than just bricks and mortar; it symbolizes a financially stable CCP. After construction of the head office, we will expand our presence in major cities across the country.”

In 2024, CCP imposed Rs. 275 million in penalties for cartelization, collusion, and deceptive marketing, recovered PKR 100 million, resolved 73 court cases, and issued 32 show-cause notices across fertilizer, real estate, education, public procurement, and pharmaceuticals. It launched seven new inquiries into transportation, telecom, construction, and FMCG. The Commission also operationalized its Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), identifying over almost 200 instances of anti-competitive practices through advanced data analysis.

The Commission is also carrying out research in key sectors, reviewing its legal and regulatory framework to facilitate market’s growth and its dynamics.