CCP All Set For Groundbreaking Of Head Office Building
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is set to mark a historic milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of its new head office building.
The event, scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, will be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, said a new release.
The event will bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, federal secretaries, representatives from the business community and regulatory authorities.
The new CCP headquarters will be a state-of-the-art, smart building with modern technology, energy-efficient systems, and green spaces. It will enhance operational efficiency, provide a better working environment, and significantly cut rental costs, strengthening the Commission’s financial position. The secure and sustainable facility will also accommodate a larger workforce.
Emphasizing the significance of this milestone, Chairman CCP, Dr. Kabir Sidhu, said, “This building is more than just bricks and mortar; it symbolizes a financially stable CCP. After construction of the head office, we will expand our presence in major cities across the country.”
In 2024, CCP imposed Rs. 275 million in penalties for cartelization, collusion, and deceptive marketing, recovered PKR 100 million, resolved 73 court cases, and issued 32 show-cause notices across fertilizer, real estate, education, public procurement, and pharmaceuticals. It launched seven new inquiries into transportation, telecom, construction, and FMCG. The Commission also operationalized its Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), identifying over almost 200 instances of anti-competitive practices through advanced data analysis.
The Commission is also carrying out research in key sectors, reviewing its legal and regulatory framework to facilitate market’s growth and its dynamics.
Recent Stories
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
More Stories From Business
-
CCP all set for groundbreaking of head office building6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects Ramazan bazaar1 hour ago
-
Pak- Uzbekistan agrees for achieving target of $1 billion bilateral trade: Ambassador Tukhtaev3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 20258 hours ago
-
NCA students visit CTI for handmade carpet insights18 hours ago
-
CTO outlines 20-point agenda to restore Lahore's beauty, address traffic challenges21 hours ago
-
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition23 hours ago
-
Malaysia envoy visits Mirpur –CCI for negotiating economic, investment opportunities24 hours ago
-
CCP conducts enter, search operation at transporters’ association over alleged price fixing1 day ago
-
Uzbek Envoy sees PM Shehbaz's visit as strengthening bilateral ties1 day ago
-
SECP Policy Board approved amendments to the Modaraba Ordinance 19801 day ago