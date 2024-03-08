CCP Allows Merger In Health Insurance, Health Takaful Sector
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Friday granted approval to a merger in the health insurance and health Takaful sector
The approved transaction involves the acquisition of 100% shareholding of M/s. EFU Health Insurance Limited by M/s. EFU Life Assurance, said a news release issued here.
The acquirer, EFU Life Assurance is a public listed company and engaged in life insurance business including ordinary life business and pension fund business.
While the target company, EFU Health Insurance Limited, is an unlisted public limited company and its principal activities include selling health insurance and health takaful cover in Pakistan.
EFU Life Assurance is acquiring 100% shareholding of EFU Health from M/s.
EFU Services (Private) Limited and six other shareholders.
EFU Life will be issuing its own ordinary shares at a swap ratio to the current shareholders of EFU Health.
Following the Phase-I Review, the CCP determined that the proposed transaction would not lead to the acquirer attaining dominance in the relevant market after the completion of the transaction.
Consequently, the merger has been authorized.
The approval of the acquisition of EFU Health by EFU Life marks a significant development in the health insurance and health takaful sector of Pakistan.
It reflects the ongoing consolidation and strategic realignment within the industry, which could potentially lead to improved services and offerings for customers.
