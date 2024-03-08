Open Menu

CCP Allows Merger In Health Insurance, Health Takaful Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 07:17 PM

CCP allows merger in health insurance, health Takaful sector

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Friday granted approval to a merger in the health insurance and health Takaful sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Friday granted approval to a merger in the health insurance and health Takaful sector.

The approved transaction involves the acquisition of 100% shareholding of M/s. EFU Health Insurance Limited by M/s. EFU Life Assurance, said a news release issued here.

The acquirer, EFU Life Assurance is a public listed company and engaged in life insurance business including ordinary life business and pension fund business.

While the target company, EFU Health Insurance Limited, is an unlisted public limited company and its principal activities include selling health insurance and health takaful cover in Pakistan.

EFU Life Assurance is acquiring 100% shareholding of EFU Health from M/s.

EFU Services (Private) Limited and six other shareholders.

EFU Life will be issuing its own ordinary shares at a swap ratio to the current shareholders of EFU Health.

Following the Phase-I Review, the CCP determined that the proposed transaction would not lead to the acquirer attaining dominance in the relevant market after the completion of the transaction.

Consequently, the merger has been authorized.

The approval of the acquisition of EFU Health by EFU Life marks a significant development in the health insurance and health takaful sector of Pakistan.

It reflects the ongoing consolidation and strategic realignment within the industry, which could potentially lead to improved services and offerings for customers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Company Lead Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market From Industry

Recent Stories

PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's ..

PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win

4 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes adm ..

4 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community rela ..

DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues

4 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching e ..

Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Wo ..

4 minutes ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate mem ..

MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member

4 minutes ago
 8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report

8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report

4 minutes ago
Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Just ..

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inau ..

4 minutes ago
 Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN

Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN

8 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day

8 minutes ago
 Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Da ..

Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Day

8 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vacc ..

DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vaccination drive

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army arranges four-day tour for seminary ..

Pakistan Army arranges four-day tour for seminary students of North Waziristan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business