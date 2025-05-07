Open Menu

CCP Allows Secure Logistics Group To Acquire 'Trax Online'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

CCP allows secure logistics group to acquire 'Trax Online'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the 100% acquisition of Trax Online (Pvt.) Ltd. by Secure Logistics Group Ltd.under a Share Purchase Agreement. Both parties had submitted a pre-merger application in line with the Competition Act, 2010.

The CCP’s review identified the relevant product market as Courier and E-Commerce Logistics Services in Pakistan, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

The deal is a conglomerate merger with no horizontal or vertical overlaps.

CCP concluded that the transaction will not result in dominance or lessen competition in the relevant market.

Secure Logistics Group Ltd. (SLGL) is a public listed company offering long-haul and medium-haul logistics, asset tracking, fleet management, and security services. Trax Online (Pvt.) Ltd. is a private company focused on warehousing and door-to-door delivery for e-commerce clients.

The acquisition is expected to enhance operational synergies and support the growth of Pakistan’s digital logistics ecosystem.

