CCP Approves 50% Acquisition Of Total Parco By Gunvor Group

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:49 PM

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Monday granted approval for the acquisition of 50 percent share-holding in M/s. Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL) by M/s. Aquashore SA, a company operating under Switzerland’s Gunvor Group

Under the terms of the sale and purchase agreement, these shares will be transferred from M/s TotalEnergies Marketing Services to Aquashore SA, said a news release. In the petroleum sector, this acquisition marks the latest in a series of high-profile transactions recently approved by the CCP.

Earlier this year, Saudi Aramco acquired 40 percent equity stake in GO Petroleum, while another Saudi group, Wafi Energy Holding Limited, acquired 77.42 percent share-holding and control of Shell Pakistan Limited.

These transactions highlight the growing interest of global energy giants in Pakistan’s dynamic energy sector.

Gunvor Group, one of the world’s premier commodities trading companies, brings vast experience in trading and logistics.

Through this transaction, Gunvor aims to enhance operational logistics, safety standards, and competitive solutions that bridge global energy supply and demand.

Gunvor’s vast experience in commodities trading and logistics provides Aqusahore SA with a strategic advantage, aligning well with Pakistan’s expanding demand for efficient and secure energy solutions.

TPPL operates an extensive network of retail fuel stations and provides a diverse range of essential products, including automotive and industrial lubricants. The CCP has defined the relevant product markets for this transaction as Retail Fuel, Automotive Lubricants, and Industrial Lubricants.

As Aquashore SA prepares to expand its operations in Pakistan, this acquisition strengthens its global business footprint.

It also signals a positive trend for foreign investment in Pakistan’s energy and automotive sectors, paving the way for enhanced services, improved supply-chain reliability, and a more competitive market landscape.

