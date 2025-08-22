Open Menu

CCP Approves Acquisition Of Merit Packaging Assets By Kompass Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of certain assets of Merit Packaging Limited by Kompass Pakistan (Private) Limited.

The transaction entails the transfer of a business segment of Merit Packaging Limited, a listed company engaged in packaging and printing services, to Kompass Pakistan, a private limited company primarily engaged in the manufacture of flexible packaging materials for the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, said a release issued here on Friday.

Following the completion of the transaction, all assets and liabilities about the transferred business segment will be assumed by Kompass Pakistan.

In its review, the CCP identified the relevant market as “Flexible Packaging” within Pakistan.

The Commission determined that the transaction results in only a marginal increase in market share for the acquirer and does not substantially lessen competition.

The merger neither creates nor strengthens a dominant position in the relevant market, nor does it pose significant entry barriers.

Accordingly, the CCP has approved the transaction under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Competition Act, 2010.

