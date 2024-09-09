CCP Approves Acquisition Of Shares In Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:23 PM
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of 11.9% of the paid-up ordinary share capital of M/s. Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Limited by M/s. International Electric Power (Private) Limited under a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of 11.9% of the paid-up ordinary share capital of M/s. Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Limited by M/s. International Electric Power (Private) Limited under a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).
M/s. International Electric Power (Private) Limited, established in March 2024 for the purpose of this transaction, is jointly owned by Liberty Power Holding, Soorty Enterprises, and Procon Engineering. The target company, SECMC, is a key player in coal mining and supply, while the seller, M/s. Engro Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, serves as a major holding company for energy investments in Pakistan, said a press release issued on Monday.
In its competition assessment, the CCP identified the relevant market as ‘Coal Mining’ within Pakistan.
SECMC operates under the regulatory oversight of the Thar Coal Energy Board and the Government of Sindh, for determining the price of coal for Thar-coal based power plants. This transaction strengthens International Electric Power’s foothold in the coal mining industry, while SECMC’s market share will remain stable post-acquisition.
The coal mining sector in Pakistan, particularly in the Thar region, is crucial for the country's energy security and economic growth, given its potential to support large-scale power generation projects. With International Electric Power's entry into this sector, the transaction is poised to contribute to the broader development of Pakistan's energy infrastructure, enhancing domestic coal production and reducing reliance on imported fuels. This strategic move highlights the growing importance of coal mining in shaping the country's energy future.
Recent Stories
105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week
FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day
Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..
Two drug peddlers held with narcotics
Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case
Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratio ..
Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty afte ..
DC awards shield,cash prize to first position holder in 'Naat' competition
One killed, two injured in separate incidents
PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express from major accident
Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference
More Stories From Business
-
SCICI organizes seminar "How to Get Business Leads"9 minutes ago
-
Battery maker Northvolt to cut jobs, slash operations9 minutes ago
-
Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
FWCCI demands reduction in interest rate2 minutes ago
-
PDWP KP approves projects worth Rs.3.5bn2 hours ago
-
UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment2 hours ago
-
PCCC appreciates CCRI for approval of three cotton varieties2 hours ago
-
Myanmar builds first rice bran oil plant to boost local oil self-sufficiency2 hours ago
-
Ahsan for identifying, bridging gaps hindering flood-resilient projects3 hours ago
-
Business Forum gets support of small industries for SCCI election3 hours ago
-
FCCI demands cut in markup rate to stabilize economy3 hours ago