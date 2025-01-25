CCP Approves Asset Acquisition Of Crescent Cotton Mills
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of certain assets, including land, equipment and machinery of Crescent Cotton Mills Limited (CCML) by Sultan Spinning Industries (Private) Limited (SSIL).
The CCP defined the relevant product market as ‘yarn,’ segmented into cotton, synthetic, and blended yarn, based on differences in production, consumer preferences and pricing, said a press release issued here .
The assessment determined that CCML holds a minimal market share, which will diminish further post-transaction as the assets will no longer contribute to its operations.
In contrast, SSIL’s market entry is anticipated to invigorate competition by introducing a new participant in the yarn industry.
This is expected to stimulate competitive pricing, innovation and increased product availability, benefiting consumers and the broader market.
The CCP’s Phase I assessment concluded that the transaction poses no risk of lessening of competition. Instead, it paves the way for enhanced consumer choice and encourages fair competition. Additionally, the transaction involves the transfer of existing assets rather than the consolidation of market share, ensuring no additional barriers to entry for potential new competitors.
SSIL, a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Pakistan, has not yet commenced operations but intends to engage in the manufacturing and sale of yarn once operational. Meanwhile, CCML, a publicly listed company, remains engaged in the manufacturing and sale of yarn.
Recent Stories
3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK
SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa
UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak
PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
More Stories From Business
-
CCP approves asset acquisition of Crescent Cotton Mills5 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 20258 hours ago
-
3 development schemes of Rs 20.59b approved18 hours ago
-
Pakistani Parliamentary delegation to visit Ireland, Austria18 hours ago
-
China play key role in Pakistan's digital transformation: Finance Minister21 hours ago
-
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment21 hours ago
-
Education promotion Govt's top priority in ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Ahsan Iqbal21 hours ago
-
Pak envoy identifies key areas to boost economic collaboration with Saudi Arabia22 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 842 more points22 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan22 hours ago
-
PRGMEA wants swift measures to strengthen OHS standards in industry22 hours ago