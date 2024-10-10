Open Menu

CCP Approves Joint Acquisition Of Uch Power By Sapphire Fibres And Mindbridge

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Thursday approved the joint acquisition of Uch Power (Private) Limited and Uch-II Power (Private) Limited by Sapphire Fibres Limited (Acquirer 1) and Mindbridge (Private) Limited (Acquirer 2).

The acquisition, formalized through a Sale and Purchase Agreement with UPLHC-I Limited (Seller 1), UPLHC-II Limited (Seller 2), and International Power Uch Holdings B.V. (Seller 3), will transfer 100 percent of the shares of Uch Power I and Uch-II Power to the acquirers, said a news release.

The total cost for the acquisition includes a significant investment for both Uch Power I and Uch Power II. Both Sapphire Fibres Limited and Mindbridge Private Limited will equally share ownership, holding a 50% stake in each of the power plants.

Sapphire Fibres, a publicly listed company, operates in textiles manufacturing and power generation through its subsidiary, Sapphire Electric Company.

Mindbridge, a private IT services provider, will now enter the power generation sector with this acquisition.Uch Power and Uch-II Power are active in Pakistan’s thermal power sector, with gas-powered plants.

The acquisition will increase Sapphire Fibres' market presence in thermal power generation, while Mindbridge will mark its entry into the power generation industry through the proposed transaction.

The CCP’s analysis has determined that the relevant product market for this transaction is ‘Thermal Power Generation – Independent Power Producer’ within Pakistan.

The acquisition will not lead to market dominance by the Acquirers, ensuring continued competition in the sector.

