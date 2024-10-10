CCP Approves Joint Acquisition Of Uch Power By Sapphire Fibres And Mindbridge
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Thursday approved the joint acquisition of Uch Power (Private) Limited and Uch-II Power (Private) Limited by Sapphire Fibres Limited (Acquirer 1) and Mindbridge (Private) Limited (Acquirer 2).
The acquisition, formalized through a Sale and Purchase Agreement with UPLHC-I Limited (Seller 1), UPLHC-II Limited (Seller 2), and International Power Uch Holdings B.V. (Seller 3), will transfer 100 percent of the shares of Uch Power I and Uch-II Power to the acquirers, said a news release.
The total cost for the acquisition includes a significant investment for both Uch Power I and Uch Power II. Both Sapphire Fibres Limited and Mindbridge Private Limited will equally share ownership, holding a 50% stake in each of the power plants.
Sapphire Fibres, a publicly listed company, operates in textiles manufacturing and power generation through its subsidiary, Sapphire Electric Company.
Mindbridge, a private IT services provider, will now enter the power generation sector with this acquisition.Uch Power and Uch-II Power are active in Pakistan’s thermal power sector, with gas-powered plants.
The acquisition will increase Sapphire Fibres' market presence in thermal power generation, while Mindbridge will mark its entry into the power generation industry through the proposed transaction.
The CCP’s analysis has determined that the relevant product market for this transaction is ‘Thermal Power Generation – Independent Power Producer’ within Pakistan.
The acquisition will not lead to market dominance by the Acquirers, ensuring continued competition in the sector.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Business
-
FESCO electrifies 60 villages during Sept 20244 hours ago
-
CAEDA keen to collaborate with Pakistan on range of economic initiatives4 hours ago
-
90,000 women suffering from breast cancer every year in Pakistan: Experts5 hours ago
-
SCCI president expresses concerns over imposition of IDC by KPK and Balochistan6 hours ago
-
Planning Minister chairs meeting for the establishment of Pakistan's Sovereign Wealth Fund7 hours ago
-
3.4 trillion Sales Tax evasion uncovered8 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip further by Rs.500 per tola9 hours ago
-
VP SCCI attended "6th Performance Review Meeting" of BFC11 hours ago
-
Saudi Minister highlights Pakistan as "prime investment destination" at Business Forum11 hours ago
-
Cambodia's total export up 17 pct in first 9 months of 202412 hours ago
-
Philippines' total external trade up by 1.8 pct in August12 hours ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Thursday12 hours ago