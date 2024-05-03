CCP Approves Scheme of Arrangement For Restructuring Of PIACL
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) crossed another milestone, as the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has given the green light to the Scheme of Arrangement (SOA).
"This approval signals a pivotal step towards PIACL’s restructuring process and approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)," said a press release.
Once finalized, this will formalize the transfer of non-core assets and liabilities to the newly formed PIA Holding Company Limited, setting the stage for a debt-light PIACL.
The privatisation of PIACL has garnered substantial interest from major investors, including airlines and business conglomerates, who have submitted their Expression of Interests for this transaction.
The Privatisation Commission (PC) has extended the deadline for submitting the Statement of Qualification (SOQ) till May 17, 2024, upon request from the interested parties.
The decision aims to facilitate a competitive and fair bidding process, ultimately leading to successful privatization outcome.
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Business
-
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 52 hours ago
-
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools2 hours ago
-
Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor2 hours ago
-
Burj Solar install Pakistan´s first distributed generation Wind Power project2 hours ago
-
TEVTA’s BoD decides capacity building, adoption of frugality3 hours ago
-
US hiring slows more than expected in sign of cooler market3 hours ago
-
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools4 hours ago
-
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools4 hours ago
-
US hiring slows more than expected in sign of cooler market4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points5 hours ago
-
Finance Minister for measures to enhance tax to GDP ratio7 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 pasia against US dollar5 hours ago