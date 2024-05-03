Open Menu

CCP Approves Scheme of Arrangement For Restructuring Of PIACL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) crossed another milestone, as the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has given the green light to the Scheme of Arrangement (SOA).

"This approval signals a pivotal step towards PIACL’s restructuring process and approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)," said a press release.

Once finalized, this will formalize the transfer of non-core assets and liabilities to the newly formed PIA Holding Company Limited, setting the stage for a debt-light PIACL.

The privatisation of PIACL has garnered substantial interest from major investors, including airlines and business conglomerates, who have submitted their Expression of Interests for this transaction.

The Privatisation Commission (PC) has extended the deadline for submitting the Statement of Qualification (SOQ) till May 17, 2024, upon request from the interested parties.

The decision aims to facilitate a competitive and fair bidding process, ultimately leading to successful privatization outcome.

