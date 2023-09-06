Open Menu

CCP Approves Two Mergers - Home Health Care, Insurance Sectors

Published September 06, 2023

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to two mergers in-home healthcare services and non-life insurance sectors

The approvals were granted following the successful completion of Phase-1 competition assessment, conducted in accordance with Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The CCP approved the merger application filed by Shifa International Hospitals Limited to acquire SIHT Private Limited from Shifa Foundation.

It was found that there was no overlap in the activities of the merger parties in the relevant market, therefore, post-transaction, market conditions will remain unchanged.

Furthermore, the proposed transaction, having raised no competition concerns, secured the CCP's approval.

The commission also approved the merger of TPL Insurance Limited (TPLI) with New Hampshire Insurance CompanyPakistan Branch (NHICP) after completing all formalities.

NHICP is a Pakistan-based branch of New Hampshire Insurance Company incorporated under the laws of the United States of America.

The branch was providing general insurance services, however, its operations ceased in 2016.

Likewise, the proposed transaction raised no competition concerns, earning swift approval from CCP.

It is important to note that the Competition Act stipulates mandatory procedures for review and prior clearance of mergers and acquisitions meeting the thresholds specified by the CCP.

The purpose of merger review is to safeguard competition, while simultaneously fostering an environment conducive to attracting foreign direct investment.

The CCP is entrusted with the mandate of providing free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activities, to enhance economic efficiency, and protect consumers from anti-competitive behaviour.

