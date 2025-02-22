Open Menu

CCP Authorizes 'Nishat Hotels To Acquire Hotel Margala' In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

CCP authorizes 'Nishat Hotels to acquire Hotel Margala' in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of assets of M/s Hotel Margala Private Limited by M/s Nishat Hotels and Properties Limited.

Under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, Nishat Hotels and Properties Limited will acquire the assets of Hotel Margala, including leasehold rights to its plot on Srinagar Highway, the entire built-up structure of the motel, fittings and fixtures, utility connections, associated deposits, and all movable property on the premises, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

As part of its competition assessment, the CCP examined potential concerns related to market dominance and the impact on competition following the merger. The relevant product market has been defined as hospitality services, with the relevant geographic market determined to be Islamabad.

Hotel Margala, a 92-room facility, currently holds an estimated 5.46% market share in Islamabad’s hospitality sector.

The transaction is horizontal in nature, as both companies operate within the hospitality sector; however, their geographic operations are distinct. Nishat Hotels and Properties Limited primarily operates in Lahore, while Hotel Margala Private Limited is exclusively based in Islamabad.

Given the absence of a direct geographic market overlap, the transaction is unlikely to impact competitive dynamics or raise market concentration concerns. Furthermore, barriers to entry in the hospitality sector remain moderate, mitigating any potential anticompetitive effects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

23 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

2 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

3 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

16 hours ago
 ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

16 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

16 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

16 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business