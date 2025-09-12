CCP Clears Acquisition Of Certain Shareholding In 'Route2Health By AZT Foundation'
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of a certain shareholding in Route2Health (Private) Limited by AZT Foundation from Mr. Tausif Ahmad Khan, Mrs. Zainub Abbas, and Mr. Javaid Hussain, under a Share Purchase Agreement.
AZT Foundation, a UAE-based organization, was established for the purpose of holding and managing the assets on behalf of the aforementioned individuals (sellers). Route2Health (Pvt.) Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of nutraceuticals and health supplements in Pakistan.
Following a detailed competitive analysis, the CCP identified the relevant product market as ‘Nutraceutical and Herbal Supplements’. The transaction has been classified as a conglomerate merger, as there are no horizontal or vertical overlaps between the acquirer and the target.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the relevant market. Hence, the CCP has approved the transaction in accordance with Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010.
