CCP, CMA launch capacity building programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with the United Kingdom's Competition and Market Authority (CMA), has launched a series of capacity building workshops to train officials on different enforcement techniques.

In this connection two online sessions on 'Generating Case Leads and Planning Cartel Investigations' were held, said a news release issued here.

Around 30 officers of the CCP enforcement team attended the training.

The CMA team comprising Alex Schofield (Principal Policy Advisor), Eva Nickel (Assistant Director, Cartels), and Gary Bracken (Assistant Director, Investigation), gave presentations in these sessions.

In the first session, Eva Nickel was the presenter who focused on the UK's cartel regime and leniency program, stages of a CMA leniency application in practice, and ex-officio investigations and campaigns.

Gary Bracken, Assistant Director, Investigation, was the presenter in the second session and briefed the participants on planning investigations, issues in delivering effective enforcement outcomes, and effective methods of conducting inspectionsand interviews.

The CCP acknowledged the CMA's efforts in enhancing collaboration and building cooperation between the two agencies.