CCP Conducts Enter, Search Operation At Transporters’ Association Over Alleged Price Fixing
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has conducted an enter and search operation at the premises of a Karachi-based transporters' association as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices in the transportation of edible oil.
The action was taken after CCP initiated a suo moto inquiry regarding multiple circulars issued by the association at various intervals, which reportedly fixed transportation charges for edible oil from Karachi’s seaports to other cities across Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
Price fixing by an association is per se violation of the Competition Act, 2010, as it eliminates independent pricing decisions among competitors, distorts market dynamics, and harms consumers.
During the operation, CCP’s authorized officers impounded relevant documents and computer-stored data to assess the extent of the association’s role in setting transport rates. The inquiry is now in its final stages, with CCP aiming to conclude it at the earliest.
Reaffirming its commitment to fair competition, CCP has urged businesses and trade associations to comply with competition laws and refrain from practices that hinder market efficiency and consumer welfare.
