UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCP Conducts Search And Inspection Of PVMA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

CCP conducts search and inspection of PVMA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :As part of an investigation into the alleged violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, 2010 in the edible oil and ghee sector, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Thursday carried out search and inspection in the offices of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) located in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi The search inspections were carried out under Section 34 of the Act to impound documents and computer-stored information relating to the suspected role of PVMA in anti-competitive activities, said a press release issued here.

Three different teams of authorised officers entered and searched the premises of PVMA, and seized important information. PVMA officials fully cooperated with the search teams and handed over required documents and computer-stored information after signing the inventory details.

During the investigation, the CCP's enquiry committee observed that PVMA is an association of 125 edible oil and ghee manufactures, and as per media reports, it seems that they are involved in collective price-fixing of retail prices of various brands of cooking oil and ghee for different market segments.

Data available with the enquiry committee also indicates that PVMA circulates freight charges among its member mills/companies and frequently revises these charges as a result of an increase/decrease in the prices of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). Such deliberations at the level of association appear to be a prima facie, contravention of Section 4 of Competition Act, 2010.

It appears from the suspected anti-competitive behavior of PVMA that its platform is being used for taking collective business decisions with respect to the prices of oil/ghee and its cost components. The Competition Act prohibits such business practices.

The impounded record with the enquiry committee may provide evidence/proof of the possible role of the association and other undertakings in the recent hike in prices of edible oil and ghee.

The CCP is mandated under the Act to ensure free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity, to enhance economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anti-competitive practices, including price-fixing of essential commodities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Business Oil May Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

7 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Attends the Second Extraordi ..

10 minutes ago

Experts’ opinion on vivo V21: Forget All Your Ni ..

18 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

29 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.