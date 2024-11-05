CCP Engages Law Students On Competition Law At QAU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 08:32 PM
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), as part of its partnership with the Directorate of Legal Education (DLE), held an interactive session at the School of Law, Quaid-e-Azam University
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), as part of its partnership with the Directorate of Legal Education (DLE), held an interactive session at the school of Law, Quaid-e-Azam University.
This initiative, part of CCP's ongoing commitment to fostering legal knowledge and advocacy, brought together students and professionals to discuss key aspects of competition law,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Ms. Bushra Naz Malik, Member CCP, highlighted the Commission’s core principles of transparency, integrity, and independence, encouraging law students to embody these values in their future careers. She emphasized the vital role of Competition Law in fostering economic growth, noting how a fair and competitive market can significantly contribute to Pakistan's GDP and overall economic health.
Usama Malik, Director, Directorate of Legal Education highlighted the significance of the session as a valuable learning opportunity for students. He highlighted the critical role of Competition Law in promoting fair market practices, which are essential for a balanced and equitable economic environment.
Hasan Raza Pasha, Member Executive, Pakistan Bar Council discussed how market manipulation, particularly by cartels and intermediaries, places a burden on consumers.
He underscored the importance of regulatory bodies like the CCP in preventing unfair practices that undermine economic equity. Encouraging students to explore niche areas within corporate laws further highlighting the diverse career paths available for legal practitioners.
Dr. Hafiz Aziz ur Rehman, Director, School of Law, Quaid-e-Azam University, expressed appreciation for the session, calling it an essential foundation for students’ understanding of market dynamics. He suggested future tailored sessions to deepen students’ knowledge.
The session also included presentations on an overview of the legal framework, key components, and enforcement mechanisms of Competition Law in Pakistan. Ahmed Qadir, Director General and Ms. Ayesha Nayab, Deputy Director shared real-life case studies to illustrate the practical enforcement of competition law. Students took a keen interest and raised pertinent questions throughout the session.
The Directorate of Legal Education, established by the Pakistan Bar Council in accordance with a Supreme Court directive, is mandated to enhance the quality of legal education nationwide.
