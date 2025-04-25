Open Menu

CCP Engages With Leading Digital Platforms To Address Anti-competitive Practices

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 06:29 PM

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has engaged with leading digital platforms—PakWheels and OLX Pakistan—to address emerging risks of anti-competitive practices and deceptive marketing in online marketplaces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has engaged with leading digital platforms—PakWheels and OLX Pakistan—to address emerging risks of anti-competitive practices and deceptive marketing in online marketplaces.

The meetings were led by Mr. Salman Amin, Member Office of Fair Trade (OFT), with the management of PakWheels and SMC Private Limited (OLX Pakistan).

The discussions focused on ensuring fair competition and consumer protection in the fast-growing digital economy, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting with PakWheels, Mr. Suneel Munj and his team briefed the CCP on the platform’s expanded services, including auto-financing, insurance, and vehicle verification.

The CCP raised concerns regarding deceptive claims in promotional campaigns, especially related to third-party products such as financing, auto parts, oils, and insurance.

Both sides agreed to develop sector-specific guidelines to enhance transparency and protect consumers.

The need to monitor claims related to electric vehicles, bikes, and scooters was also highlighted.

The engagement with OLX focused on misleading advertisements, fake job postings, fraudulent schemes, and multi-level marketing scams.

The CCP emphasized the need for robust redressal mechanisms and the prompt removal of flagged content.

It was agreed that OLX will display clear information on prohibited practices under the Competition Act, 2010, and promote self-regulation and compliance among users.

The CCP continues to ensure open and fair competition across sectors, including the digital economy. It recently imposed penalties in the automobile sector for deceptive marketing and other violations of the Competition Act.

More Stories From Business