CCP Hearing On Collusive Practices Of Poultry Companies
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) conducted a hearing in the poultry cartelization case, wherein the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) presented its defence against allegations of price fixing.
This hearing was fixed after show cause notices were issued to PPA and eight other entities for cartelization, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The CCP's investigation revealed facie collusion and price fixing of day-old broiler chicks by a suspected cartel of eight hatcheries from 2019 to June 2021. These entities include Hitech Group, Islamabad Group of Companies, Olympia Group, Jadeed Group, Supreme Farms (Season’s Foods), Big Bird Group, and Sabirs’ Group.
The enquiry was initiated following a surge in prices and complaints from broiler farmers through the Pakistan Citizens Portal, alleging cartelization in the sector. Subsequently, search and inspections were conducted at the premises of PPA and forensic analysis of the evidence uncovered that an official of one of the member firms played a central role in the cartel by coordinating mutually agreed prices of day-old broiler chicks.
These rates were communicated daily to other hatcheries and PPA through SMS and WhatsApp, with pricing discussions also conducted through these mediums.
The enquiry also found PPA in prima facie violation of Section 4 of the Act, as its official was involved in the pricing discussions and announcements. The general principle is that if a price sensitive information is being discussed, an undertaking/trade association must be seen to distancing itself from the collusive practices.
Most of the hatcheries involved in the suspected cartel are also vertically integrated and engaged in the entire poultry supply chain, from breeding to the production of broiler chicken including poultry feed and eggs production.
The next hearing is scheduled for 21 May 2024, where the remaining eight undertakings implicated in the case will present their stances.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares3 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chaired review meeting on CPEC Phase- 210 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open1 hour ago
-
China approves fixed-asset investment projects worth 320.7 bln yuan in Jan-April2 hours ago
-
Shanghai bourse-listed firms report profits of over 1.16 trln yuan in Q12 hours ago
-
Ideal season for sowing cotton, says Dr. Ali3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 20245 hours ago
-
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike16 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independent directors17 hours ago