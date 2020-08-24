CCP holds consultative meeting to discuss competition distortions in wheat sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a consultative meeting with the key stakeholders to discuss the competition distortions and consumer protection issues in the wheat sector of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a consultative meeting with the key stakeholders to discuss the competition distortions and consumer protection issues in the wheat sector of the country.

The meeting was attended by Secretary National food Security and Research (NFS&R) Omar Hamid Khan along with senior officials of his ministry.

CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan, Member Cartel and Trade Abuse Shaista Bano Gilani, Member Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr. Umar Farooq, Secretary Policy, Federal board of Revenue Sajid Iqbal, CCP Secretary Noman Laiq, DG Shehzad Hussain, and Joint Director Cartel and Trade Abuse Qasim Khan.

Purpose of the meeting was to engage stakeholders on relevant issues and consult with them on possible policy interventions to address competition distortions and collusive practices in wheat sector.

The meeting discussed a host of issues pertaining to wheat sector and deliberated upon likely solutions toproblems faced by consumers.

It was decided in the meeting that MinNFS&R and the CCP would remain in close coordination and continue policy dialogue to address competition concerns and provide relief to consumers through possible policy interventions.