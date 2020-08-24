CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competition distortions in wheat sector

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a consultative meeting with the key stakeholders to discuss the competition distortions and consumer protection issues in the wheat sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a consultative meeting with the key stakeholders to discuss the competition distortions and consumer protection issues in the wheat sector of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary National food Security & Research (NFS&R) Omar Hamid Khan who was accompanied by his team, CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan, Member Cartel and Trade Abuse Shaista Bano Gilani, Member Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr. Umar Farooq, Secretary Policy, Federal board of Revenue Sajid Iqbal, CCP Secretary Noman Laiq, DG Shehzad Hussain, and Joint Director Cartel and Trade Abuse Qasim Khan,said a press release issued by CCP here on Monday.

The purpose of the meeting was to engage the stakeholders on the relevant issues and consult with them on the possible policy interventions to address competition distortions and collusive practices in the wheat sector.

The meeting discussed a host of issues pertaining to the wheat sector and deliberated upon the likely solutions to the problems faced by the consumers.

It was decided in the meeting that NFS&R and the CCP will remain in close coordination and continue the policy dialogue to address the competition concerns and provide relief to the consumers through possible policy interventions.