UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCP Holds Consultative Meeting To Discuss Competition Distortions In Wheat Sector

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:41 PM

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competition distortions in wheat sector

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a consultative meeting with the key stakeholders to discuss the competition distortions and consumer protection issues in the wheat sector of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a consultative meeting with the key stakeholders to discuss the competition distortions and consumer protection issues in the wheat sector of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary National food Security & Research (NFS&R) Omar Hamid Khan who was accompanied by his team, CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan, Member Cartel and Trade Abuse Shaista Bano Gilani, Member Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr. Umar Farooq, Secretary Policy, Federal board of Revenue Sajid Iqbal, CCP Secretary Noman Laiq, DG Shehzad Hussain, and Joint Director Cartel and Trade Abuse Qasim Khan,said a press release issued by CCP here on Monday.

The purpose of the meeting was to engage the stakeholders on the relevant issues and consult with them on the possible policy interventions to address competition distortions and collusive practices in the wheat sector.

The meeting discussed a host of issues pertaining to the wheat sector and deliberated upon the likely solutions to the problems faced by the consumers.

It was decided in the meeting that NFS&R and the CCP will remain in close coordination and continue the policy dialogue to address the competition concerns and provide relief to the consumers through possible policy interventions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture FBR Competition Commission Of Pakistan Wheat

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

12 minutes ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

56 seconds ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

1 minute ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Doctors Deny Navalny Had Traces, Symptoms ..

4 minutes ago

Syria Decries Pro-Turkish Forces' Move to Cut Wate ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.