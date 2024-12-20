CCP Imposes Penalty Of Rs. 170 Million For Deceptive Marketing Practices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed penalties of Rs 75 million each on two manufacturers of frozen desserts for misleading consumers by falsely advertising their products as “ice cream”
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed penalties of Rs 75 million each on two manufacturers of frozen desserts for misleading consumers by falsely advertising their products as “ice cream.”
The CCP initiated these proceedings on a complaint filed by M/s Pakistan Fruit Juice Company (Private) Limited, the manufacturers of “Hico” ice cream, alleging about two undertakings engaged in deceptive marketing by portraying their “frozen desserts” as ice cream through televised advertisements and social media campaigns, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The Commission directed a formal enquiry into the matter and later issued show cause notices to M/s Unilever Pakistan and M/s Friesland Campina Engro, manufacturers and distributors of frozen desserts under the brand names of “Walls” and “Omore,” respectively.
The CCP bench, comprising the Members Mr. Salman Amin and Mr. Saeed Ahmed Nawaz conducted these hearings. The bench while imposing the penalty in its order, inter-alia referred to the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) PS 969-2010 and the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018, which define “frozen dessert” and “ice cream” as two distinct products.
Notably as per the standards, “ice cream” is made from milk, cream, or other dairy products, while “frozen desserts” are prepared from a pasteurized mix consisting of a combination of milk, milk products, and edible vegetable oils.
Additionally, a penalty of PKR 20 million was also imposed on M/s Unilever Pakistan for conducting and disseminating false comparisons of their products as heathier to the dairy ice cream in its advertisements, which constitutes a violation of Section 10(2)(c) of the Competition Act.
The order has also referenced international jurisdictions, including the USA, Australia, and India, wherein food quality standards authorities have specified the term “ice cream” exclusively for dairy-based products. Noticeably, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in USA had also penalized an undertaking for marketing and misbranding its frozen dessert products by labeling them as “ice cream.”
The CCP in the order has also directed the undertakings to desist from presenting frozen desserts as ice cream in their advertisements, as it leads to distribution of false and misleading information to the consumers, prohibited pursuant to section 10 of the Competition Act. Both companies are thus required to remove such advertisements from digital platforms also and make adequate disclosure about their products. A compliance report in this regard is to be submitted to the CCP within 30 days of the Order.
CCP under the law is mandated to ensure open competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activities and to protect consumers from any anti-competitive behaviours, including any deceptive marketing practices.
Recent Stories
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages diplomatic missions
MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 points
CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for deceptive marketing practices
PNEC promotes strong culture of research, development: CNS Naveed Ashraf
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 points17 seconds ago
-
CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for deceptive marketing practices18 seconds ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.38%25 minutes ago
-
ICCI-ICSTSI agree to collaborate for ease of doing business25 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs2,000 per tola35 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce chairs 2nd executive committee meeting of NEDB55 minutes ago
-
SECP sets standardized performance benchmarks for collective investment schemes2 hours ago
-
Finance minister reiterates govt’s resolve to restructure, transform country’s tax system2 hours ago
-
Soya bean oil imports decreased 10. 01%, palm increased 7.13 % in five months4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 202410 hours ago