CCP Imposes Rs. 40 Mln Penalty On ‘Al-Ghazi Tractors’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) imposed a Rs. 40 million penalty on Al-Ghazi Tractors for a false fuel saving claim.
Farmers across Pakistan, especially small landholders, often make purchasing decisions based on savings and efficiency, said a press release issued here.
For them, a claim like “ up to 30% extra diesel savings” can mean the difference between affordability and hardship. But this claim, made by Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) in a newspaper ad, has now been declared false and misleading by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).
The bench comprising Dr. Kabir Ahmed, the Chairman CCP and Mr. Salman Amin (Member) has imposed a penalty of PKR 40 million on AGTL for violating competition law and misguiding consumers.
In January 2022, AGTL ran a front-page ad in a leading urdu newspaper, claiming its new Holland tractor models offered “up to 30% extra diesel savings compared to any competitor’s tractors.” The ad cited a report by the Agricultural Mechanisation Research Institute (AMRI), Multan, as a basis of its claim. But when the CCP investigated, it found that AMRI had not issued any report supporting this claim. In fact, AMRI had warned AGTL to stop using its name for false claim and to retract the advertisement.
The AMRI report, which AGTL selectively quoted, only tested tractors from two manufacturers—AGTL and one competitor.
It did not provide market-wide fuel efficiency comparisons. AMRI also emphasized that its report contained general energy-saving tips, not certification of any tractor model's performance. Despite this, AGTL promoted the 30% savings claim as if it applied across the board. The CCP received complaints from stakeholders, leading to a show cause notice in January 2024.
AGTL’s lawyer challenged the show-cause notice. He argued that the CCP did not conduct a full inquiry and had misinterpreted the ad. But the Commission ruled that it had enough evidence to proceed under Section 30 of the Competition Act, without there being the need for a formal inquiry under Section 37.
In rural Pakistan, where over 60% of the population relies on agriculture, such deceptive ads can seriously impact small farmers. A tractor is often a once-in-a-decade investment. Believing in a false fuel-saving claim could lead farmers to spend more in the long run, harming their fragile financial balance.
Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, the Chairman, Competition Commission of Pakistan urges the public: If you have information about any association involved in sharing price-sensitive data, report it confidentially at 0304-0875255 or via email at [email protected].
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Business
-
CCP imposes Rs. 40 mln penalty on ‘Al-Ghazi Tractors’1 minute ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi41 minutes ago
-
Bank Rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 20254 hours ago
-
PDWP approves two development schemes worth Rs 3.73b15 hours ago
-
FCCI appreciates MOC efforts for expeditious economic growth15 hours ago
-
Ahsan proposes new executive cadre to boost mid-career officers in civil service16 hours ago
-
PRAL offers cost-free Digital Invoicing System services to taxpayers16 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi17 hours ago
-
Business community to get facilitation not harassment: Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue18 hours ago