UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCP Imposes Rs75 M Fine On PFMA For Fixing Flour Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:16 PM

CCP imposes Rs75 m fine on PFMA for fixing flour prices

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Monday imposed Rs 75 million penalty on the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) for violating Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010 by fixing the price of wheat flour and its quantities of production, besides providing a platform to share commercially sensitive information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Monday imposed Rs 75 million penalty on the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) for violating Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010 by fixing the price of wheat flour and its quantities of production, besides providing a platform to share commercially sensitive information.

According to a press release, the CCP took notice of various news items suggesting an unusual price hike in the prices of 'wheat flour' across Pakistan and carried out a dawn raid of the PFMA premises.

The enquiry in the matter concluded that the PFMA was providing a platform to its members for settling of prices of wheat flour to avoid any form of competition which was in violation of Section 4 of the Act.

After hearing the parties, the CCP's bench comprising Chairperson Ms Vadiyya Khalil and members Dr Muhammad Saleem and Dr. Shahzad Ansar passed the order.

In its order, the CCP observed that under Article 38 of the Constitution, the state was responsible to ensure the provisions of food and basic necessities at fair prices along with other social and economic benefits to its citizens.

Accordingly, provincial food departments set a maximum cap of the wheat flour price under the foodstuffs (Control) Act, 1958; as wheat is Pakistan's dietary staple and used by consumers belonging to all socioeconomic groups.

Wheat flour currently contributes 72 percent of Pakistan's daily caloric intake with per capita wheat consumption of around 124 kg per year, one of the highest in the world.

The CCP observed that having a maximum cap in the essential food item benefits the consumer to bargain for a lower price and prevents retailers from overcharging consumers. This also enables retailers to discount the product in order to increase their sales.

PFMA in complete derogation of the aforesaid objective, deliberately fixed the rates of wheat flour by conducting meetings and discussing the prices as well as the quantities to be produced and supplied by flour mills in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act.

In its order, the CCP further observed that fixing of prices by competitors; is one of the most egregious and serious violations of Competition Law; in fact it disturbs the central nervous system of the economy, hence cannot be tolerated at all.

While disposing off the matter CCP, with reference to the role of associations, observed that rule of thumb is not to allow discussion, deliberations or sharing of sensitive commercial information that may allow members, who are competitors, to co-ordinate business policy.

Further, it is not the role of association to ensure that each and every member of the association has a profitable business.

The CCP also observed that discussion, deliberation and decisions regarding purely business concerns like current and future pricing, production and marketing are anti-competitive and should be avoided at all costs by the associations.

Associations have a responsibility to ensure that their forum is not used as a platform for collusive activities.

Given the seriousness of the violation as discussed above and the importance of wheat flour in our daily life and the continued practice of price fixing since 2009; a maximum fine of Rs75 million was imposed on PFMA.

The CCP is mandated under the Competition Act to ensure free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity, to enhance economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anti-competitive practices including prohibited agreements.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan World Business Fine Price May Competition Commission Of Pakistan All From Wheat Share Million

Recent Stories

FIFA Sues Ex-Football Officials Platini, Blatter t ..

56 seconds ago

Homage paid to APS martyred in Ankara

58 seconds ago

GB quota in Kotli University increased three times ..

1 minute ago

Minister apprised of DFAT-UNFPA collaboration in m ..

1 minute ago

German Maritime Agency Says Wants to Decide on Nor ..

5 minutes ago

Judiciary Committee Report Urges US House to Act A ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.