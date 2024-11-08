CCP Issues Report On State Of Competition In Power Sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has officially released its detailed research report titled "State of Competition in the Key Markets in Pakistan: Power Sector."
The report highlights the significant presence and impact of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) on competition within the power sector, offering strategic insights for fostering a more competitive market environment, said a press release issued here.
Chairman of CCP, Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, in his message emphasized the critical role of a competitive power sector in driving economic growth and ensuring affordable energy for consumers.
“This report is a testament to CCP’s commitment to promoting fair competition and addressing market inefficiencies in every sector of the economy,” he stated.
The report outlines the structural, regulatory, and strategic challenges faced by the Pakistan's power sector, which has long been dominated by SOEs. The report includes CCP's comprehensive recommendations to address multiple challenges facing the power sector. These recommendations aim to remove barriers to entry, reduce inefficiencies, and create a fair marketplace that encourages private sector participation alongside SOEs.
The key findings of the report include, the dominance of SOEs in transmission and distribution segments leave hardly any space for private entities, thus create entry barriers, limiting market dynamics.
High capital requirements, monopolistic structures, outdated infrastructure, and geographical challenges hinder new market entrants.
Implementation of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) model, infrastructure investments, and revised tariff policies are among the strategies suggested to stimulate competition.
The CCP envisions this report as a catalyst for policy discussions, collaboration among policymakers, industry stakeholders, and regulatory bodies to foster a competitive and efficient power sector.
CCP has also released a brief video documentary to clearly explain the issues highlighted in the report and to convey the CCP's recommendations concisely. Both the report and the documentary are available on the CCP's website and social media channels.
