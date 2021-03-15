UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCP Issues Show Cause Notice To Four Firms For Deceptive Marketing Practices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:23 PM

CCP issues show cause notice to four firms for deceptive marketing practices

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued Show Cause Notices to four companies for prima facie violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued Show Cause Notices to four companies for prima facie violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010.

A Show Cause Notice was issued to Unilever Pakistan Limited for prima facie violation of Section 10. Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited sent a formal complaint that Unilever Pakistan Limited was distributing false/misleading information by making absolute claims regarding its products, Lifebuoy Soap, and Hand wash, said a press release issued here.

The enquiry report concluded that Unilever Pakistan Limited was harming other undertakings' business interests and misleading consumers by making absolute claims regarding the above mentioned products. Some of the claims were: "100% guaranteed protection from germs", "World's No. 1 germs protection soap", and "99.9% germ protection in 10 seconds." The disclaimers about these claims were printed in tiny fonts and were hardly noticeable.

On the enquiry's recommendations, Unilever Pakistan Limited was served a Show Cause Notice for prima facie violating Section 10 of the Act.

In another case of prima facie deceptive marketing practices, a France-based company, KENNOL Performance Oil, sent a formal complaint against three Pakistani firms, Kennol Petroleum (Pvt) Limited, Dewan Oil Store, and Japan Lube Petroleum, for copying the packaging of its product, KENNOL ULTIMA 20W60.

KENNOL Performance Oil stated that its product 'Kennol' is registered in France and with the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) in Pakistan, and it has not authorized any other firm to use it in Pakistan. Hence the respondents, Kennol Petroleum, Dewan Store and Japan Lube, were misleading consumers about their products.

The CCP's enquiry concluded that the trademark belongs to KENNOL Performance Oil, and no one in Pakistan is authorised to use it. The enquiry also concluded that Kennol Petroleum, Dewan Stores, and Japan Lube were engaged in copycat packaging of KENNOL Performance Oil's product to deceive consumers and harm its business interest. Both these actions are a prima facie violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act.

The CCP issued Show Cause Notices to Kennol Petroleum, Dewan Stores and Japan Lube and directed them to respond to the notices.

CCP is mandated under the Competition Act to ensure free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity, to enhance economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anti-competitive practices including deceptive marketing practices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business France Company Oil Japan Competition Commission Of Pakistan All From

Recent Stories

Palestinians condemn Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem ..

6 minutes ago

Biden's immigration policy takes heat as migrant l ..

6 minutes ago

Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow fo ..

6 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Urges France to Team Up With Russia to ..

6 minutes ago

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Al ..

6 minutes ago

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.