Open Menu

CCP Issues Show Cause Notices To Steel Manufacturers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued Show Cause Notices to International Steel Limited (ISL) and Aisha Steel Mills Limited (ASML) for alleged cartelization in the flat steel market.

An inquiry conducted by the Commission found prima facie evidence suggesting that the two leading producers engaged in price-fixing, coordinated price changes, and exchanged commercially sensitive information, in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The CCP initiated an inquiry in May 2021 following informal complaints regarding possible cartelization by local flat steel manufacturers. Complaints suggested that prices of flat steel products were moving in parallel, and there were allegations of an artificial shortage in the market.

Price analysis indicated a pattern of price parallelism among the major players, with price changes occurring simultaneously and in identical quantum.

Between July 2020 and December 2023, the prices of cold-rolled coil (CRC) increased by Rs. 146,000 per metric ton for ISL and Rs. 145,900 per metric ton for ASML, reflecting an average increase of 111 percent.

To further investigate these allegations, the CCP conducted a Search & Inspection at the premises of ISL and ASML on June 12, 2024.

The impounded evidence suggests that the two companies allegedly coordinated with each other before implementing any price changes and discounts.

As per the inquiry report, ISL and ASML also exchanged commercially sensitive information on raw material purchase prices, allowing them to align their final product pricing.

Flat steel products, including Cold Rolled Coil (CRC) and Galvanized Coil (GC), are widely used in various industries such as electronics, automotive, agriculture, and manufacturing. Any anti-competitive behavior in this sector has far-reaching implications, affecting industrial costs and consumer prices.

The CCP’s investigation, however, found no evidence of collusive activity by the smaller local competitor, Hadeed Pakistan Limited (HPL).

Following these findings, the CCP has issued Show Cause Notices to ISL and ASML.

The Commission will pass a final order in the case after reviewing the written and oral arguments presented by the parties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

1 hour ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

2 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

3 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

3 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

4 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

4 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

4 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

4 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business