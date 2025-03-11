CCP Issues Show Cause Notices To Steel Manufacturers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued Show Cause Notices to International Steel Limited (ISL) and Aisha Steel Mills Limited (ASML) for alleged cartelization in the flat steel market.
An inquiry conducted by the Commission found prima facie evidence suggesting that the two leading producers engaged in price-fixing, coordinated price changes, and exchanged commercially sensitive information, in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The CCP initiated an inquiry in May 2021 following informal complaints regarding possible cartelization by local flat steel manufacturers. Complaints suggested that prices of flat steel products were moving in parallel, and there were allegations of an artificial shortage in the market.
Price analysis indicated a pattern of price parallelism among the major players, with price changes occurring simultaneously and in identical quantum.
Between July 2020 and December 2023, the prices of cold-rolled coil (CRC) increased by Rs. 146,000 per metric ton for ISL and Rs. 145,900 per metric ton for ASML, reflecting an average increase of 111 percent.
To further investigate these allegations, the CCP conducted a Search & Inspection at the premises of ISL and ASML on June 12, 2024.
The impounded evidence suggests that the two companies allegedly coordinated with each other before implementing any price changes and discounts.
As per the inquiry report, ISL and ASML also exchanged commercially sensitive information on raw material purchase prices, allowing them to align their final product pricing.
Flat steel products, including Cold Rolled Coil (CRC) and Galvanized Coil (GC), are widely used in various industries such as electronics, automotive, agriculture, and manufacturing. Any anti-competitive behavior in this sector has far-reaching implications, affecting industrial costs and consumer prices.
The CCP’s investigation, however, found no evidence of collusive activity by the smaller local competitor, Hadeed Pakistan Limited (HPL).
Following these findings, the CCP has issued Show Cause Notices to ISL and ASML.
The Commission will pass a final order in the case after reviewing the written and oral arguments presented by the parties.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Business
-
CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers6 minutes ago
-
SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 202536 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola for 2nd consecutive day2 hours ago
-
Cars' sale, production up by 44.62%, 41.62% respectively during 8 months2 hours ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneurs urged to seize opportunities in Saudi Vision 20305 hours ago
-
Commerce minister embarks on official Oman visit to strengthen bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 20259 hours ago
-
Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears18 hours ago
-
Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices19 hours ago
-
Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 202519 hours ago