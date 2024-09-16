CCP Issues Show Cause Notices To Ten Steel Suppliers For Collusive Bidding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued show cause notices to ten steel suppliers for collusive bidding.
The CCP has issued show cause notices to ten steel structure suppliers involved in procurement tenders floated by various Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for the alleged collusive bidding a, prima facie, violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010, said a press release issued here on Monday.
The ten undertakings include M/s. AM Associates (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. Ajmer Engineering Electric Works (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. Khalifa Sons (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. Siddique Sons Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. Vision Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. AW Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. FN Power (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. Gujranwala Cable (Pvt) Ltd, M/s. AH Associates (Pvt) Ltd, and M/s. Process Dynamics (Pvt) Ltd.
The CCP took suo motu notice and initiated an enquiry under Section 37(1) of the Competition Act, 2010. During the enquiry, search and inspections were also conducted at the premises of three Lahore-based companies, where critical documents and records were impounded for further examination. During the enquiry, bidding data from 2015 to 2022, obtained from all DISCOs, particularly regarding the procurement of transmission towers, was analysed.
Economic evidence revealed a consistent pattern of bidding where these companies appeared to have submitted identical or near-identical rates, with differences as small as 0.001% to 1%. Out of 357 tenders evaluated, 135 showed signs of collusion, including identical rates, division of quantities, sole participation, and bid rotation.
Notably, M/s. AM Associates, M/s. Ajmer Engineering, and M/s. Khalifa Sons were found to have engaged in collective decision-making regarding the rates and quantities quoted, with the apparent aim of manipulating tender outcomes for mutual benefit.
The enquiry report found that this collusive behavior included mutual agreements on the number of firms participating in tenders, predetermined price-fixing, and strategic non-participation to ensure that the preselected firm would win. Such practices constitute a, prima facie, violation of Section 4(2)(a)(b)(c)(e) of the Competition Act, 2010.
The CCP's enquiry further concluded that the anti-competitive behavior of these ten companies extends beyond provincial boundaries, affecting market dynamics across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,700 per tola to Rs.268,0001 hour ago
-
CDNS to attain mark of Rs 180 billion in fresh bonds4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency rates7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 20248 hours ago
-
Govt reduce price of petrol by Rs10, HSD Rs13.0616 hours ago
-
Govt reduce price of petrol by Rs10, HSD Rs13.0616 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab acknowledges business community’s role in country’s economy18 hours ago
-
Significant reduction in solar panels prices22 hours ago
-
3-day international carpet exhibition from Oct 923 hours ago