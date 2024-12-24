Open Menu

CCP Leads Discussion On Enhancing Competition In Power Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM

CCP leads discussion on enhancing competition in Power Sector

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) organized a dissemination session at its head office to present key findings and actionable recommendations from its recently published Competition Assessment Study on the Power Sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) organized a dissemination session at its head office to present key findings and actionable recommendations from its recently published Competition Assessment Study on the Power Sector.

The session, led by CCP Members Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, Salman Amin and Bushra Naz Malik, focused on the study’s insights and discussed the next steps for improving competition within the sector, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The session was specifically designed to elaborate on the regulatory framework, market structure and barriers to competition while offering strategic recommendations to promote a more competitive environment in the power sector. Among the key recommendations discussed

was the implementation of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) model.

This model enables power generation and distribution companies to establish direct contracts for electricity sales, marking a significant step toward introducing retail competition in Pakistan's electricity market.

Senior officials from various organizations attended, including the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Privatization Commission, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company Limited (GEPCO), Punjab Power Development board, and the Energy & Power Department KP.

Member CCP, Saeed Ahmad Nawaz highlighted the inefficiencies of state monopolies, a global issue that often leads to a lack of transparency and accountability. He emphasized the need for corporate governance to address these inefficiencies.

Drawing comparisons with the telecommunications and banking sectors, he noted how competition has provided consumers with more choices and reduced government control. He stressed that decentralization is key to fostering efficiency and attracting foreign investment.

Kishware Khan (Director General) and Samiullah Jan Afridi (Assistant Director) delivered an in-depth presentation on the Competition Assessment Study, outlining its methodology, key findings and actionable recommendations.

The session saw active participation from stakeholders, with numerous questions and valuable comments, all of which were addressed by CCP officials. Through its research and advocacy, CCP aims to create a fair, efficient, and competitive marketplace that benefits consumers and businesses alike.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Punjab Nuclear Nepra Company Gujranwala Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market Afridi All From Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company FESCO PESCO GEPCO

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day mo ..

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally

3 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 1 ..

AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday

2 minutes ago
 03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange ..

03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

2 minutes ago
 El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal min ..

El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining

2 minutes ago
 Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: D ..

Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his bir ..

Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

2 minutes ago
Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir ..

Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations

2 minutes ago
 Football: South African Premiership table

Football: South African Premiership table

2 minutes ago
 No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sa ..

No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribu ..

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

2 minutes ago
 CCP leads discussion on enhancing competition in P ..

CCP leads discussion on enhancing competition in Power Sector

2 minutes ago
 One-day Int'l conference to commemorate Abdur Rehm ..

One-day Int'l conference to commemorate Abdur Rehman Peshawari held at NPLD

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business