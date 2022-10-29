UrduPoint.com

CCP Recommends Measures To Promote Efficiency In 10 Food Commodities' Value Chain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM

CCP recommends measures to promote efficiency in 10 food commodities' value chain

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has completed a draft study aimed at addressing market distortions and promoting efficiency and competition in the value chain of ten essential food commodities including onion, edible oil and ghee, potato, poultry, wheat, sugar, milk, rice, tomato, and pulses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has completed a draft study aimed at addressing market distortions and promoting efficiency and competition in the value chain of ten essential food commodities including onion, edible oil and ghee, potato, poultry, wheat, sugar, milk, rice, tomato, and pulses. These commodities constitute 63% of an average household's monthly expenditure on food items.

The double-digit inflation in Pakistan since November 2021 prompted the Economic Coordination Committee to capture the food inflation and the CCP was tasked by the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to look into the reasons of price increase in essential commodities.

The CCP shortlisted 10 major food items from the list of 51 essential commodities in Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the study, according to a pres release issued here on Saturday.

The CCP has shared the draft study and held consultative sessions with the stakeholders including representatives from the agriculture and food ministries, research institutes and other related departments from Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan and her team including Member Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, and other senior officers held threadbare discussions with the stakeholders on the study's recommendations.

The session with the stakeholders from Balochistan will be held in the upcoming month. After taking stakeholders input, the study will be finalized with consolidated recommendations to the Government of Pakistan to address market distortions and ensure efficiency in the value chain of these commodities.

The above mentioned ten commodities combined showed a 35% increase in price in July 2022 as compared to July 2021. The highest increase in prices of Masoor (92%), Onion (89%), Edible oil (77%) and gram (52%) was observed during the same period.

The study outlines the underlying causes of the price hikes and supply chain issues including the inappropriate policies and regulations distorting the markets, inhibiting competition, and discouraging private investment, besides the least efforts to promote research, innovation, and technology utilization to enhance crop yield and productivity.

In its recommendations, the study urges a shift of the government policy focus from the current major crops of sugar and wheat to equally significant other crops having export potential such as pulses, other cereals, oil seeds and vegetables.

To address the issue of inefficiency owing to low yield, it recommends taking R&D initiatives in the high yield varieties an intervention by Federal Seed Certification and Registration, Department, provincial Agriculture Extension Departments, Seed Development Departments to develop mechanism for dissemination of high yield seed varieties, R&D on high yield crops, creating awareness about high yield seeds and genetically improved crops and their cultivation.

The study recommends a complete overhaul and increase in the number of the currently 345 Agriculture Produce Markets (APM) in Pakistan including both public and private (grain and fruit & vegetables).

The study notes that protectionism through export/import ban and tariffs act as barriers to entry for traders to reach international markets. For example, protection to wheat and sugar from imports through a tariff of 60% and 40% respectively not only causes higher prices for domestic consumers, but also provides no incentive to invest in higher yield varieties.

The study highlights agricultural financing as a pre-requisite for an efficient agriculture sector. It recommends the farmers' increased access to finance for all types of crops and production areas. High mobile penetration with 88% of the population having access to internet/broadband, agriculture e-commerce has significant potential and therefore, it recommends the government to develop an agri e-commerce ecosystem and educate farmers on the agri e-commerce opportunities.

The study recommends the government to promote contract farming, which will lead to economies of scale and farm mechanization, strengthen the farmers-processor relationship, improve access to finance for both the processors and the farmers, and equally favourable for banks/DFIs by reducing the cost of doing business and post disbursement monitoring.

While emphasising the importance of storage for food security, the study recommends the government to make adequate arrangements for storage of wheat, rice, seeds of pulses, and oilseed crops. To avert the crisis of food security and food price volatility amid the flood situation in Pakistan, Strategic Grain Reserves (SGRs) can be a useful policy tool where target disbursement is made to needy people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Punjab Flood Mobile Agriculture Oil Same Agri Lead Price July November Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market Post All From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Bilawal felicitates Barrister Abid Shah

Bilawal felicitates Barrister Abid Shah

40 seconds ago
 124 professional beggars arrested during crackdown ..

124 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

41 seconds ago
 Appointment letters distributed among 22 MEAs

Appointment letters distributed among 22 MEAs

43 seconds ago
 DC orders vaccination of leftover children

DC orders vaccination of leftover children

47 seconds ago
 Young sports reporters visit sports stadiums in Pe ..

Young sports reporters visit sports stadiums in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day event held at Pakistan Embassy, ..

Kashmir Black Day event held at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.