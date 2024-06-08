Open Menu

CCP Recovers Rs 5m Penalty From APNS

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

CCP recovers Rs 5m penalty from APNS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has enforced an order against the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), recovering a penalty of Rs 5 million imposed for anti-competitive conduct.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) filed a complaint with CCP, wherein it was alleged that Regulations and Circulars formulated by APNS were in violation of section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The CCP’s enquiry inter alia established that APNS had imposed restrictive trading conditions, and certain rules, regulations and circulars enforced by APNS were in contravention of the Act.

On 6 June 2018, CCP passed an order and held that APNS had engaged in anti-competitive activities such as applying unfair trading conditions and imposing dissimilar conditions on equivalent transactions with other trading parties through its circulars, rules, and regulations. CCP recognized APNS’s cooperation and compliance-orientated approach as the mitigating factor and imposed a penalty of only Rs 10 million.

The CCP's order also nullified all such circulars, rules, and regulations and directed APNS to formulate new ones and seek exemption from the CCP under Section 5 of the Competition Act. Additionally, the order stipulated that failure to comply would result in an additional penalty of Rs 25 million and a daily penalty of Rs 100,000.

APNS appealed the CCP’s order before the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT).

After a detailed hearing, the Tribunal partially allowed the appeal by reducing the penalty to Rs 5 million.

The CAT further directed APNS to submit its amended circulars, rules, and regulations to the CCP within one month. The Tribunal also held that the additional penalty of Rs 25 million and the daily penalty would not apply if the CCP endorsed the amended rules and regulations within 60 days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan June 2018 Competition Commission Of Pakistan All From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; c ..

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here

35 minutes ago
 Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stresse ..

Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

4 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

5 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

6 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

10 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

19 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

19 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business