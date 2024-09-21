CCP Scrutinizes Misleading Discount Advertisements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), while taking action against retailers advertising discounts as “up to a percentage” during the “End of Season Sales” issued notices to 20 brands, seeking clarification on their potentially misleading discount practices.
Such unspecified discount offers are akin to 'Bait and Switch Advertising' defined as a tactic to mislead buyers, whereby a seller advertises an appealing but spurious offer to sell a product or service that the seller does not actually intend to sell, said a news release.
Instead, the seller offers an unwanted alternative which is prohibited under Section 10 of the Act as Deceptive Marketing Practices.
Market Intelligence Unit/Office of Fair Trade of the CCP conducted a random survey in the twin cities and identified various brands offering discounts “Up to Some Percentage” on their products. The survey revealed that maximum (upper limit) discount was being offered on a small collection of least attractive articles and the most popular and frequently purchased items were available with minimal or no discount.
Consequently, a clear gap was observed between the advertised discounts and the real offers, compelling the customers to ask multiple questions to determine the actual discounts available on their chosen items.
Some of the brands were, however, offering flat discounts or concessions (discounts up to some upper limit) with adequate disclosures/disclaimers i.e. on the entire/limited or specified stock which is highly appreciated by the CCP.
The Commission advises various consumer brands offering discounts to preclude distributing any misleading information and ensure clear and adequate disclosures regarding actual and discounted prices with the details of the stock on offer with flat or differential discounts.
Undertakings, Brands and outlets violating this directive may face enforcement action by the CCP under Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. Similarly, consumers are also advised to exercise vigilance while availing discounts and sales offers to avoid falling victim to deceptive marketing practices.
CCP remains committed to its mandate under the Competition Act, 2010 continuously striving to ensure free competition, enhance economic efficiency, and protect consumers from anti-competitive behavior.
Recent Stories
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
More Stories From Business
-
Rana Tanveer reviews GMO Soybean production in country16 seconds ago
-
Gold rates increase further by Rs.500 per tola to Rs.272,50019 seconds ago
-
CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of PRAL’s Board of Directors40 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 20246 hours ago
-
Indonesian market open to Pakistani rice, meats, medicines, cosmetics and more: Envoy18 hours ago
-
Aleem Khan chairs meeting of NHA19 hours ago
-
Ahsan stresses for extensive plantation to tackle environmental challenges19 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge all-time high19 hours ago
-
UN resident coordinator meets Jam Kamal to discuss sustainable trade growth19 hours ago
-
ESSI to issue E-cards for treatment: Fazal Shakoor20 hours ago
-
BRT service to operate additional buses for MDCAT exams20 hours ago