CCP, SECP Hold Joint Meeting To Strengthen Regulatory Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held a productive meeting at the SECP headquarters, aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation and fostering a more conducive regulatory environment for businesses in Pakistan.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman CCP, and Akif Saeed, Chairman SECP, and was attended by all SECP Commissioners, Members of CCP, and senior management from both organizations, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides shared updates on their respective organizations' progress and deliberated on ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

A key discussion point was the need for enhanced regulatory oversight.

Both organizations agreed on the importance of ongoing collaboration and decided to hold regular quarterly meetings to review the progress of mutual initiatives and share insights for further strengthening the regulatory framework in Pakistan.

