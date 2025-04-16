CCP Slaps Rs 25 Million Fine On Hyundai For Misleading Tucson Launch Offer
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has cracked down on Nishat Hyundai Motors, slapping the auto giant with a Rs 25 million penalty for deceptive marketing tactics during the much-hyped 2020 launch of its Hyundai Tucson SUV
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has cracked down on Nishat Hyundai Motors, slapping the auto giant with a Rs 25 million penalty for deceptive marketing tactics during the much-hyped 2020 launch of its Hyundai Tucson SUV.
The CCP launched an investigation after Hyundai's big Facebook Live event where it introduced the Tucson with "introductory prices" PKR 4,899,000 for the GLS/FWD model and PKR 5,399,000 for the ULTIMATE/AWD model,said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
However, the Commission found that the special prices were only valid for less than 24 hours, and the disclaimer "for a limited time only" was printed in very small, hard-to-read text.
Right after the short booking window, Hyundai increased the prices by PKR 200,000 and removed all mentions of the original prices from their website and social media pages.
The CCP ruled that this marketing strategy was misleading and unfair, saying Hyundai didn't clearly explain the terms of the offer and created confusion among customers. They called it a case of "bait advertising", where consumers are attracted with a low price that disappears almost immediately.
The Commission also pointed out that Hyundai follows better marketing practices in other countries, and Pakistani consumers deserve the same standards.
This fine is a clear warning to companies: honest advertising matters and misleading the public comes with consequences.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Qu ..
Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead hig ..
Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass pr ..
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers
More Stories From Business
-
Stocks mixed as US hits Nvidia chip export to China4 minutes ago
-
CCP slaps Rs 25 million fine on Hyundai for misleading tucson launch Offer4 minutes ago
-
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China2 hours ago
-
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
RCCI hosts Ethiopia Business Forum3 hours ago
-
ICCI, NCC host training session to promote compliance culture for int'l trade4 hours ago
-
'HEMS 2025, International Expo' to commence on Thursday4 hours ago
-
SACM inaugurated dedicated electric feeder for SIE Havelian Abbottabad-24 hours ago
-
PRA tax on services recommended for waiver5 hours ago
-
PDWP approves R.3.463b development scheme5 hours ago
-
SECP Commissioner Insurance participate in implementation meeting on insurance6 hours ago
-
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increase6 hours ago