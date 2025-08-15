Open Menu

CCP’s Order Against GCC Medical Centres Upheld

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM

CCP's order against GCC medical Centres upheld

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) has ordered against 20 medical centers and laboratories and their five associations for collusive price fixing,

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has upheld CCP's order against 20 medical centers and laboratories and their five associations for collusive price fixing, territorial allocation of customers, and other anti-competitive practices in mandatory pre-departure medical examinations for Pakistani workers bound for Gulf countries,said a release issued here on Friday.

The Tribunal upheld CCP’s findings of competition law violations but reduced the penalties from PKR 20 million per medical center and PKR 10 million per GAMCA to PKR 2 million per center and PKR 1 million per GAMCA.

The case concerns a captive market of low-income Pakistani laborers — many securing manual jobs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait — who must undergo medical tests at GCC-approved centers before departure.

The CCP’s inquiry found that GAMCAs in five regions — Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, and Multan — allocated customers on a rotational basis.

This eliminated competition on price and service quality. Workers were bound to a specific center, charged a uniform fee, and in some cases subjected to unnecessary repeat tests for additional payments.

The CCP initiated its inquiry on a complaint by the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA).

The CCP’s investigation concluded that fee fixation, territorial division, and equal allocation of customers by GAMCAs violated Sections 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.

Dr. Kabir Sidhu, Chairman CCP, warned business associations against facilitating collusive practices, price fixing, or allocation of business quotas.

He stressed that such platforms should be used to promote sectoral growth, enhancing competition, and to benefit consumers. Any anti-competitive conduct will be dealt with strictly under the competition law.

