CCRI's Triple Gene Climate Smart Cotton Varieties To Hit Market Next Year With High Production Potential

December 08, 2022

CCRI's triple gene climate smart cotton varieties to hit market next year with high production potential

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan has jumped from single to triple gene Bt cotton varieties that are climate-smart, resistant against bollworms attack, survive amid low water availability, and are able to tackle weeds problems to give yield as high as 50+ maunds per acre, says the research body chief.

Director CCRI Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood said the research body, which had earlier developed single gene Bt cotton varieties, has developed three varieties each carrying three genes.

The newly developed varieties, including Cyto-545, Cyto-537, and CIM-343 can survive the shock of climate change and can counter the attack by bollworms, including american bollworm, spotted bollworm, armyworm, and pink bollworm, thanks to some modern genes added to them.

"These are also drought-resistant for their ability to survive water shortages. And most importantly, these varieties also counter the weeds' trouble," Dr Zahid said, adding that farmers mostly applied Glyphosate spray to kill weeds but in doing so they ended up hurting the cotton plants too.

However, he said, in the case of the three triple-gene varieties, this spray would only kill the weeds, all of them, and leave the cotton plants unhurt.

These varieties can give over 50 Maunds of production from an acre, Dr Zahid said, adding that the triple-gene varieties of CCRI Multan would be available for general cultivation next year and invited farmers to visit the research centre personally to witness the cotton fields thriving with these varieties.

