CDA, ADB delegation discuss partnership for sustainable development

A high-level delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) met with Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and DG Civil Defence here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A high-level delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) met with Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and DG Civil Defence here on Tuesday.

The discussions focused on collaborative efforts for Islamabad’s development, environmental protection, solid waste management, water supply, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized CDA’s initiatives, including electric buses to reduce carbon emissions, modern solid waste management systems, and plans for waste-to-energy projects.

He highlighted the replacement of plastic banners with digital boards to enhance aesthetics and reduce pollution.

The ADB delegation expressed interest in air quality improvement, water resource management, carbon credit financing, and afforestation projects.

Both sides agreed to strengthen technical cooperation, with ADB supporting CDA’s human resource development and sustainable urban planning.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Intercity Bus Terminal project, including charging stations, and explored groundwater recharge solutions.

Randhawa affirmed Islamabad’s commitment to becoming a modern, eco-friendly city with ADB’s expertise.

The ADB praised CDA’s performance, and both parties pledged joint efforts for Islamabad’s sustainable growth.