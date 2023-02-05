UrduPoint.com

CDA Asked To Develop G-9 Markaz On Modern Lines To Facilitate Traders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that chamber was trying to resolve the key issues of the business community so that businessmen could be facilitated in promoting business activities.

He said the ICCI would work with FBR and CDA to address the tax issues and development works of all major markets, including G-9 Markaz, Islamabad.

He said the CDA had identified a site for the construction of a parking plaza in G-9 Markaz and stressed that the civic body should start work on this important project to resolve the long-standing issue of traders of the market.

He expressed these views while speaking as the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the Traders Welfare Association, G-9 Markaz, Islamabad.

Raja Javed Iqbal took oath as President, Haji Zafar General Secretary, Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar Senior Vice President, Chaudhry Anam Saeed, Sherzada Kakakhil, Javed Khan and Sheikh Alamgir as Vice President.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said the work on the filtration plant for G-9 Markaz was in progress.

He said the sewage issue and other development works of G-9 Markaz will also be taken up with CDA on priority basis to get them resolved. He said that the unity among the traders of G-9 Markaz was unprecedented as with unity and consensus, the traders could get their problems resolved effectively.

Speaking on this occasion, Raja Javed Iqbal, who was elected for the third time in a row as President of Traders Welfare Association G-9 Markaz, said that in the form of Ahsan Bakhtawari, a talented and young business leader had taken over the affairs off ICCI, calling a good sign for the businessmen.

He said that his association and the traders of G-9 Markaz would always be cooperating with the ICCI for resolving the issues of the trading community.

