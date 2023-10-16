CDA asked to develop infrastructure before auction of plots to facilitate investors

(@FahadShabbir)

CDA Director General Building & Housing Control, Faisal Naeem Baig along with his team visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI ) here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) CDA Director General Building & Housing Control, Faisal Naeem Baig along with his team visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI ) here on Monday.

They give a presentation to the business community on auction of plots by CDA scheduled to be held on October 17 to 20, here at Jinnah Convention Center.

The auction will include commercial, industrial, hotel, hospital, school, petrol pump, class three shopping center, farm houses and residential plots.

Zafar Iqbal Director General Planning, Arshad Chohan Deputy Director General Planning, Asad Abbas Director EM-II, Javed Feroz Director BC City and Ejaz Sheikh Director Urban Planning were in the CDA delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting President ICCI, Faad Waheed urged the CDA to ensure complete development of basic infrastructure and provision of all required services before auctioning of plots to facilitate the investors as many cases, investors had spent huge amount of capital on the purchase of commercial plots from CDA, but had to suffer for long due to lack of availability of basic infrastructure and needed services.

He urged the CDA to provide a one window facility to the investors to facilitate them in the post-auction process.

He said that CDA should use the revenue of auctioned plots on the development of markets and industrial areas to facilitate the growth of business activities.

He said that investors had to face problems in getting NOC from the Environment Protection Agency of auctioned plots for construction purposes and stressed that CDA to arrange such NOC from EPA to save the investors from unnecessary problems.

He further urged the civic body to finalize building byelaws in consultation with the stakeholders as unilateral finalization of such laws creates a lot of problems for the investors.

Faisal Naeem Baig, Director General, Building & Housing Control of CDA gave a comprehensive briefing to the business community about the auction of plots and assured that the concerns raised by the business community about the auction process would be taken up for redress.

He said that auction of plots was a main source of revenue for CDA and assured that a proportionate amount of auction amount would be spent on the development of concerned areas.

He said that CDA was focusing on the better development of infrastructure to facilitate the business community.

The DG said that CDA would arrange a one window facility for successful bidders of the auction to facilitate them in the post-auction activities.